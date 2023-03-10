Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

