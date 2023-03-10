Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.