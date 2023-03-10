Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

