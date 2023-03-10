Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

