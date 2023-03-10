Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.46

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.21, with a volume of 417451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,639. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

