Armistice Capital LLC Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,734,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,004,052,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.31 billion, a PE ratio of -341.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

