AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,828.45

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £128.28 ($154.26) and last traded at £108.53 ($130.51), with a volume of 695207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £108.50 ($130.47).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.10) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.05 ($143.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is £107.99. The company has a market capitalization of £165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,173.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 162.80 ($1.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,579.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

