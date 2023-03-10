Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.25 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.