Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlas were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Atlas by 430.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

