Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading 33.3% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 276,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,677,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

