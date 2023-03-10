Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1,552.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $99,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $129.57 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

