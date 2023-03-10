Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1,552.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

