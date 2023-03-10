Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.27. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

