Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.86

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.86 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 168.18 ($2.02), with a volume of 39615715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.92 ($2.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.89 ($2.91).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.78. The stock has a market cap of £25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.52, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barclays

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,413.79%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.