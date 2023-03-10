Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $735.83

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 735.83 ($8.85) and last traded at GBX 624 ($7.50), with a volume of 1020362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 623 ($7.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.04) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 660.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 633.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,736.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Beazley

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,818.18%.

In other news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($596,536.80). In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($596,536.80). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.