Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $849,306.78 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $487.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.23 and a 200-day moving average of $437.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $607.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

