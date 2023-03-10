BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

