BlackRock Inc. Has $396.01 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $396,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 34.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

