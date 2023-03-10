BlackRock Inc. Has $398.45 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rayonier worth $398,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

RYN opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.34%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

