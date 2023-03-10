BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,088,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $399,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.