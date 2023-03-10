BlackRock Inc. Purchases 161,157 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $397,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

MXL opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

