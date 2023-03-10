BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,760,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $395,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

New York Times Trading Down 2.3 %

New York Times Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

