BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,283 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Matson worth $395,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE MATX opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

