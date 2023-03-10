BlackRock Inc. Sells 59,031 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Primerica worth $395,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $172.35 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

