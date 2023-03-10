BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,964 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Maximus worth $395,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 577.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

