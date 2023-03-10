Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

