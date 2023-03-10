Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

