Brian D. Haney Sells 5,750 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

