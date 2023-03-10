California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period.

CRC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

