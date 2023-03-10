Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after acquiring an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE CPE opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

