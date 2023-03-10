Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CPT opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

