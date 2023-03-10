Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

