Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 287,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CPRX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

