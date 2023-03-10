Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.