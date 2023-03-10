Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vigil Neuroscience Profile

VIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

