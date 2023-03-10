Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,426 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

COLB opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

