Citadel Advisors LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709,067 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

