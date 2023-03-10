Citadel Advisors LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,141 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.