Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,093 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHIX. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.0 %

GHIX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

