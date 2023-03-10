Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 264.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

