Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

CLH stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

