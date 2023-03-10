Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.26

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $137.73, with a volume of 33382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,760 shares of company stock worth $3,858,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.