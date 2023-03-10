CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 11.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 424,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 202,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price target on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

