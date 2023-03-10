Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.91 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

