Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

SBAC stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average of $287.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

