Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDU opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

