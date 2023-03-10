Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 182 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

