Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

