Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTSD stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

