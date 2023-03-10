Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,615.6% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 71,362 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

